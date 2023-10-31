A Leopard 2A6 burns 0:37 in the Avdeevka sector with excited Russian soldiers filming it.
Adding:
Our source within the Office of the President informed us that Zelensky has refused to withdraw troops from Avdeevka and has demanded that Zaluzhny prepare the city's defense.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are instructed to redeploy all reserves from the Zaporozhye front and organize a counterattack on the city's flanks to prevent the enemy from tightening its grip on Avdeevka.
