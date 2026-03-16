A Private Conversation 03/16/2026

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Today Pastor Stan would like to have a cup of coffee with you. Just a nice visit exchanging opinions of where we are currently in light of Bible Prophecy.
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00:00Intro
01:08Greenland
08:14Changes
10:19New Currency
13:15Active Prophecies
21:15Show Begun
22:58Rebirth of a Nation