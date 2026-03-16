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A Private Conversation 03/16/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan would like to have a cup of coffee with you. Just a nice visit exchanging opinions of where we are currently in light of Bible Prophecy.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

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To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/


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Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

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Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

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Keywords
bibleprophecyconversationprivatestanprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:08Greenland

08:14Changes

10:19New Currency

13:15Active Prophecies

21:15Show Begun

22:58Rebirth of a Nation

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy