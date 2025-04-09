Another US MQ-9 "Reaper" shot down in Yemen

Another MQ-9 "Reaper" drone shot down in Yemen.

This is number 18.

Estimated or approximate cost each, $33 Million.

Video intro stamped today, April 9th.

🔍Funding endless wars dries up key US resources

The Pentagon is worried that ongoing support for Ukraine and military operations in the Middle East, including campaigns in Yemen, are quickly depleting essential stockpiles that Washington considers vital for a potential conflict with China, according to a report by The New York Times.

In just a few minutes, more than $3.5 trillion poured into the US stock market following news of the 90-day tariff suspension.

Ukraine is ready to pay for new military aid from the US — Zelensky

The ukraine has requested aid from Washington in the amount of 30 to 50 billion dollars and is ready to pay for it — either directly to the US or in the form of a contribution to a joint fund for the development of minerals, Zelensky said.

💬 "Give us a package, we will pay for it, we will consider this package, which includes air defense and other relevant instruments that we really need, as a security guarantee ," he said.

➡️Ukraine is currently receiving weapons from the US allocated by Biden. In March, it was reported that 90% of this package had already been exhausted.



