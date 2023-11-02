Create New Account
Donations Don't Add Up FEC Data Shows Top WinRed Donor in NJ Gave $154k. She says 'impossible.'
O'Keefe Media Group


Nov 1, 2023


VIDEO: Donations to WinRed, the Republican counterpart to Act Blue, don't add up: The top donor in NJ says she did not give $154k to WinRed, despite what FEC data says. "I can't imagine that I did that. That's like impossible."


The FEC says she donated over 10,000 times, but she told us she only gives a few bucks to WinRed a couple times a month.


Retirees reportedly are giving hundreds of thousands a year in tiny amounts. OMG looks for answers.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb6uAclKbVs

