Urgent Warning with regards to WHO-dictator Tedros!
Published 18 hours ago

Largely unnoticed by the public, head of WHO Tedros is planning a big coup for 2024! By means of an insidious plan, he wants to gain power over the bodies and freedoms of this earth’s billions of citizens! But his criminal past might become his downfall... Help to finally bring this to light!

