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Starlink Satellites – My Sightings 2020-21
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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92 views • July 16, 2021
Elon Musk and the Starlink satellites I captured several times. Take a good look folks.
Last summer and this Summer…
I think the next couple of videos show Starlink cluster of Satellites
On June 18th 2020 I captured 11 satellite in a row
& then on June 9th 2021 I captured 19 in a row on. Plus a few of my interesting Night Sightings with friends!?
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX providing satellite Internet access. The constellation will consist of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), working in combination with ground transceivers.

Intro Music by FAUN – Federkleid

THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson

"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin

Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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