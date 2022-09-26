More And More People Are Exhibiting Strange Behaviours Then Dying In The Same Mysterious Way, Why ?

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MIRRORED from 99Percent
September 22nd, 2022.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uy2gKTm1cDmr/
5G? A combination of 5G and the fake clot shot vaccine ? This collection of videos shows MORE people who - immediately before dying - demonstrated the exact same unusual behaviours. As a contrast, additional videos of 'sudden adult death syndrome' are shown that don't have the same behaviours. It looks like something that is neurological in nature.