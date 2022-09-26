Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
More And More People Are Exhibiting Strange Behaviours Then Dying In The Same Mysterious Way, Why ?
520 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

MIRRORED from 99Percent

September 22nd, 2022.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uy2gKTm1cDmr/ 

5G? A combination of 5G and the fake clot shot vaccine ? This collection of videos shows MORE people who - immediately before dying - demonstrated the exact same unusual behaviours. As a contrast, additional videos of 'sudden adult death syndrome' are shown that don't have the same behaviours. It looks like something that is neurological in nature.

Keywords
vaccine5gseizuremysteriousneurologicalcovid 19people dyingstrange behaviours

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket