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CDC director Dr. Walenksy admits vaccines cause increased risk of disease, The narrative is crumbling. Something bad and big is going on.
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347 views • August 20, 2021
The narrative is crumbling. Something bad and big is going on. https://www.brighteon.com/c39c458e-70f1-4bcf-9ae7-17e5e92bbd99
Governor Kate Brown Announces New Health and Safety Rule for Employees in Health Care Settings to Help Prevent Delta Variant Spread
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ea52ba6d-fd6a-49f2-8bee-2758c185d659?index=1
Governor Kate Brown Announces New Health and Safety Rule for Employees in Health Care Settings to Help Prevent Delta Variant Spread
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ea52ba6d-fd6a-49f2-8bee-2758c185d659?index=1
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