Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
His Vote Wasn't Counted
92 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 6 days ago |

A lifelong Arizona registered Republican voter has been told his vote was NOT counted.

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. 


Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣


I can also be found on 


Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok 



Keywords
arizonavoter fraudcheatingmidterm electionsmidtermmidterm electionelection tamperingaz2022 midterm election2022 election2022 elections2022 midterm electionsvotes not countedvote not countedarizona residents vote not counted

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket