START YOUR OWN CHURCH | #1862

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Link from Today's Show:
Luke 7:28 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke+7%3A28&version=KJV
Satan Getting Hot: https://www.newsweek.com/satan-getting-hot-hell-american-pop-culture-1790669
Aging Pastors: https://www.barna.com/research/aging-americas-pastors/
Being Nice Won't Cut It Anymore Christian: https://news.gab.com/2023/03/being-winsome-and-nice-wont-cut-it-anymore-christian/
Prager on "Thou Shalt Not Kill" https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1KOkepzNcXk
Bugs Life Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jkNNNRkYlM
Why They Don't Teach the Declaration of Independence in Public Schools: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FR7ib3NY6qI/
Birth of Wokeness: https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/birth-of-wokeness/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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