BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HOLY SPIRIT OF INDIA ! = ACT 1 - SCENE 7 = FLYING SIKH ! COURAGEOUS CHAMPION RUNNER !
HOLY SPIRIT OF INDIA !
HOLY SPIRIT OF INDIA !
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • September 09, 2022

HOLY SPIRIT OF INDIA !


ACT 1 - SCENE 7


FLYING SIKH !


FAIR USE  -  Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976

This is a non-profit video that I personally composed solely for the purpose of study, review, research, self-expression, experimental analysis, creative research, humorous contrasting, educational, and basically for the love of artistic creativity itself, without any intention for commercial uses whatsoever.

This video is for educational purposes only;  and is offered freely to the public.

In composing this audio-visual film video, I am respecting the Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, whereby allowance is made for fair use, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research.

Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. 

Non-profit, educational, or personal use, thankfully tips the balance in favor of fair use, thus promoting both the original work and other possible creative derivatives.

I made use of images in this composition that do belong to other film and music production firms.  However, such a composition is unique and original in its full assembly, and is for educational purposes only.

The original film production images and original music melodies in this film remain the property and copyright of its rightful owner, or owners.  

I claim no ownership whatsoever on any of the materials I have used in creating this new audio-visual composition, except those that are my own to improve the state-of-the-art, and that I offer freely to all others.

Sincerely,

The Holy Spirit of India !




Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy