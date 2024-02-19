Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian FPV Drones Are Taking Out Russian Main Battle Tanks
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Feb 18, 2024


In this episode, we'll delve into the innovative tactics and technologies that have enabled Ukrainian forces to effectively neutralize Russian military assets using FPV drones.


The FPV drones, also known as first-person-view drones, provide a unique perspective by transmitting live video feed directly to the operator's goggles or screen, allowing for real-time aerial reconnaissance and targeting.


NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MU8elQOncWg

