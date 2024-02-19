Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian FPV Drones Are Taking Out Russian Main Battle Tanks

US Military News
Feb 18, 2024
In this episode, we'll delve into the innovative tactics and technologies that have enabled Ukrainian forces to effectively neutralize Russian military assets using FPV drones.
The FPV drones, also known as first-person-view drones, provide a unique perspective by transmitting live video feed directly to the operator's goggles or screen, allowing for real-time aerial reconnaissance and targeting.
