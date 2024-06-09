Why doesn't the sun get smaller on Flat Earth EXPLAINED!

The sun's size is determined by refraction and magnification. The sun can appear smaller of larger depending on the atmospheric conditions. Refraction is caused by the varied optical densities of the earth's atmosphere layers. The optical densities of molecules in various gases and dust particles vary. Because of the differing optical densities of air at different altitudes, light from a stars/sun is refracted down by the atmosphere.

➖Some people don't understand how the sun could set on a FE. Streetlights on an endless straight street will appear to be touching the ground at the horizon. No matter how high these streetlights are, they will appear to be getting shorter farther away. It's called perspective. No matter how high, everything will disappear if it goes far enough away. The refraction and magnification of the atmosphere speeds up this prosses by bending the light down. If the conditions are right, and you film from a high altitude and can zoom in enough, you will see the sun and the moon both disappear above the horizon, into the refraction or mirage.

See vids: moon folding into refraction👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KGGIPA6CwU&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu&index=13

👉video proof the sun does not go beneath the curvature https://youtu.be/UZk4gmr5V3E?list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu&t=112

➖At 1:44 there are clips of the sun getting smaller. At the time I edited this, I did not consider that they were not using solar filters and it is a bit misleading. The sun does change size and distort, because of the atmosphere, but not in such an extreme way. This video was taken with a solar lens, and is more accurate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55lAZjzY0ik&t=0s





The idea that without "gravity" everything would float is not a fact. People think this way due to a lifetime of brainwashing. Electrostatics may also play a role in downward or upward forces. We can cause things to float with Electrostatics. There is way more evidence for Electrostatics than for gravity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDd6nT0UDKA

Density is a measure of an object’s mass relative to its volume. When an object is denser than the medium surrounding it, it sinks; when it’s less dense, it rises. Buoyancy, on the other hand, is the force exerted by the surrounding medium that causes objects to float. These natural forces are responsible for the movement of objects, not the mythical force of gravity. The concept of gravity was popularized by Sir Isaac Newton to explain why objects fall to the ground. However, a closer examination of the world around us reveals that it’s actually density and buoyancy that govern the behavior of objects. Here are a few examples:

The Falling Apple: The apple that famously fell on Newton’s head fell because it was denser than the air surrounding it, not because of some mysterious force pulling it toward the Earth’s center.

Raindrops and Air Bubbles: Raindrops fall through the air because they are denser than the air around them, while air bubbles rise through water because they are less dense.

Helium Balloons: Helium balloons rise because the helium inside is less dense than the surrounding air.

Ships and Submarines: Ships float on water because their mass is less than the water they displace, while submarines can adjust their buoyancy by controlling the ratio of air and water in their ballast tanks. 👉 Density and buoyancy and Electrostatics are the real forces that dictate the behavior of objects in our world. The long-held belief in gravity is a misconception that needs to be corrected. It’s time to embrace the truth and educate ourselves and others about the natural laws governing our universe.

🛳️the channel @skyfree01 shows many experiments of how bottom-up obstruction happens on a flat world. Cities and boats over the horizon can never be used as a globe proof.

👉the atmosphere experiment credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tflhWwoqWAw&list=WL&index=1&t=496s

close up stars credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9FDxOH7Odk&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu&index=12&t=151s

song 1 credit Mike Perry ft. DIMA - Rocksteady

song 2 credit THE BANANA BALLAD by ichthus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omXybnB9Wdc&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJAQv6ThyUWFzJ9We46JRIh&index=59

👉This video will go into more detail and debunk the curvature even more. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=si2omTLkDxA

👉SCIENTISTS PROVE EARTH IS NOT A GLOBE!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyEmoh9YbDU&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu&index=35





the distance of the sun cannot fully be calculated. We defiantly can prove it is not 93 million away.

6214 miles?👉 https://savageplane.wordpress.com/2017/03/28/calculating-the-distance-to-the-sun/

6000 miles?👉 https://wiki.tfes.org/Distance_to_the_Sun

1000 miles?👉 https://christianflatearthministry.org/2016/04/26/the-true-distance-from-the-sun/

👉FE map with sunlight predictions https://oudeicrat.github.io/