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Logo For Biotech Company In China Eerily Similar To Resident Evil's Umbrella Corp.
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132 views • February 01, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the symbology of a Chinese biotech company using the same logo of the fictional villainous corporation responsible for an extinction level viral outbreak.
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