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Crossing the Line 2: The New Face of Anti-Semitism on Campus (ABRIDGED)
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1 view • June 08, 2021
Posted 9December2014 Unpacked: Jews are being attacked on College campuses by Antisemitic Arab Islamic Terrorist and the attacks are promoted by the College Professors and Student organizations. The groups promote the Terrorist groups, Hamas, Fatah, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and others.Terrorist, College, Hamas, Israel Antisemitism, College Administration, BDS(Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions against Israel),
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