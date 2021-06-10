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Corstet 5 Minute Overview: The Future Of Energy #7: Will The Green New Deal's "Sustainable Growth" Goals Trigger Inflation?
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30 views • June 10, 2021
In today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the future of the energy industry and its effects on both individuals and nations.
According to "real progressives," the Green New Deal will PREVENT Inflation.
That's like saying prolonged exposure to the rays of the sun will prevent skin cancer.
The left knows how propaganda works...after all, they've been perfecting it for decades. Tell a whopper of a lie, repeat it often, activate your Mocking Bird Media minions, and suddenly, up is down, and right is wrong.
But what about truth you ponder? As Pontius Pilate said, "What is truth?"
Is $10.00 a gallon gas out of the question?
Will the left just dust off their 1990's playbook and just say taxes are "investments" again?
When you leap off a building, reality only smacks you in the face when you reach the ground floor. How tall is this Green New Building?
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
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Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
According to "real progressives," the Green New Deal will PREVENT Inflation.
That's like saying prolonged exposure to the rays of the sun will prevent skin cancer.
The left knows how propaganda works...after all, they've been perfecting it for decades. Tell a whopper of a lie, repeat it often, activate your Mocking Bird Media minions, and suddenly, up is down, and right is wrong.
But what about truth you ponder? As Pontius Pilate said, "What is truth?"
Is $10.00 a gallon gas out of the question?
Will the left just dust off their 1990's playbook and just say taxes are "investments" again?
When you leap off a building, reality only smacks you in the face when you reach the ground floor. How tall is this Green New Building?
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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