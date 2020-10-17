Dollar Vigilante : Youtube Hunger Games Purge... What Do They Not Want You To Know About What Is Happening?

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Intro Video:
https://www.facebook.com/129995207012918/videos/284649032866664/?__so__=channel_tab&;__rv__=all_videos_card
Questions: What's Going On??? - Randy Hillier: https://youtu.be/AzWLlfwfD4Y
Pentagon to dish out $600mn in contracts for ‘5G dual-use EXPERIMENTATION’ at 5 US military sites, including to 'aid lethality': https://www.rt.com/usa/502996-pentagon-5g-experimentation-lethality
Larken’s Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jones-plantation#/
https://odysee.com/
To donate to the Jones Plantation feature motion picture:
...via PayPal by sending to [email protected]
...or in BTC by sending to
bc1qf9lrg7ggqrs28dl3meeylshay7629ztptcmvmr
...or in Bitcoin Cash by sending to
qq78knzrryxsyr36q5zqhsl34y6fflhynvuum8pvl9
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YGRRMH0fzcjv/
Dollar Vigilante