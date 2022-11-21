Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Things To Be Thankful For
4 views
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 7 days ago |

Thanksgiving is already here. Wow! How time flies.  We will hear this a thousand times this week…things to be thankful for.  We already know we should be thankful and hopefully are thankful for Jesus Christ and His birth death and resurrection. We are thankful for our families, our home, our income, our church and on and on.  But I have some things to tell you some things you may have never thought about to be thankful for

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket