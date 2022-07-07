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ΔΕΝ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΚΡΙΝΕΙ ΜΙΑ ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΑ ΑΝ ΔΙΑΣΠΕΙΡΕΙ ΧΥΔΑΙΕΣ ΑΘΛΙΕΣ ΨΕΥΔΕΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ Ή ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΛΕΙ ΣΥΚΟΦΑΝΤΙΚΑ ΨΕΥΔΩΣ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΒΟΥΛΗ; ΣΕ ΠΕΡΙΟΔΟ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ ΤΙ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗ ΝΑ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ; https://ugetube.com/watch/TaNtl3W9nxM4gs4 , https://rumble.com/v1bfid7-the-world-and-greek-antichrist-genocidal-dictatorship.html . ΠΗΓΗ: https://rumble.com/v1bbflb-79475375.html .
THE WORST GENOCIDE WITH THE COVID VACCINES OF DEATH FROM THE ANTICHRIST WORLD DICTATORSHIP. Η ΜΕΓΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://rumble.com/v16xgyw-the-worst-genocide-with-the-covid-vaccines-of-death-from-the-antichrist-wor.html , https://www.brighteon.com/d7058ce3-bd16-4411-b652-32420f68749e , https://ugetube.com/watch/pPCfa45VOEhHDbK . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19 , https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/44821-dead-4351483-injured-following-covid-19-vaccines-in-european-database-of-adverse-reactions .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ
ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
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