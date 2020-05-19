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President Trump gave the Federal Government Unlimited Power!?!
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80 views • May 19, 2020
BREAKING: President Trump signs executive order "instructing federal agencies to use any and all authority to waive, suspend and eliminate unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery."
"And we want to leave it that way..."
Link:
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1262830296191373313
"And we want to leave it that way..."
Link:
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1262830296191373313
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