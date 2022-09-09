Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 09SEP22 - Rita Panahi: 'Left Wing Lunatics' Already Bashing the Queen's Legacy
20 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://youtu.be/qVhyETFha7Q


Sky News host Rita Panahi says “left wing lunatics” have attacked Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy.

“It seems that in this brave new woke world, the Left doesn't even have the good grace and manners to pay respects to a most remarkable woman who was almost as close to universally admired as one can get,” she said.

She discussed the issue with Spiked Online’s Chief Political writer Brendan O’Neill.

Keywords
the queensky news australiarita panahi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket