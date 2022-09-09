SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 09SEP22 - Rita Panahi: 'Left Wing Lunatics' Already Bashing the Queen's Legacy

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Sky News host Rita Panahi says “left wing lunatics” have attacked Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy.
“It seems that in this brave new woke world, the Left doesn't even have the good grace and manners to pay respects to a most remarkable woman who was almost as close to universally admired as one can get,” she said.
She discussed the issue with Spiked Online’s Chief Political writer Brendan O’Neill.