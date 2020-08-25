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What Are We Doing To The Children?
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45 views • August 25, 2020
Europa Ocensurerat
25. maj · 2020
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2611861115720399
In this video we take a closer look at just what we are doing to our children in 2020. including a short talk by International bestselling author, Dr. Vernon Coleman MBChB DSc FRSA. Vernon explains how we are permanently damaging our children by introducing social distancing in schools. We will, he says, produce a generation of mentally disturbed children including loners, weirdos and psychopaths.
Source: John Thor > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_K0wY2iP-8
[...]
“No wonder those poor pre-moderns were mad and wicked and miserable. Their world didn’t allow them to take things easily, didn’t allow them to be sane, virtuous, happy. What with mothers and lovers, what with the prohibitions they were not conditioned to obey, what with the temptations and the lonely remorses, what with all the diseases and the endless isolating pain, what with the uncertainties and the poverty – they were forced to feel strongly. And feeling strongly (and strongly, what was more, in solitude, in hopelessly individual isolation), how could they be stable?”
[...]
“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude”
— Aldous Huxley (Brave New World)
#coronavirus #coronapandemic #coronahysteria #virushoax #theplague #2020 #modernsciencefraud #evolutionaryfairytales #fearpropaganda #newworldorderagenda #depopulationagenda #vaccineindustry #bigpharma #eugenics
-----------------------------
25. maj · 2020
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2611861115720399
In this video we take a closer look at just what we are doing to our children in 2020. including a short talk by International bestselling author, Dr. Vernon Coleman MBChB DSc FRSA. Vernon explains how we are permanently damaging our children by introducing social distancing in schools. We will, he says, produce a generation of mentally disturbed children including loners, weirdos and psychopaths.
Source: John Thor > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_K0wY2iP-8
[...]
“No wonder those poor pre-moderns were mad and wicked and miserable. Their world didn’t allow them to take things easily, didn’t allow them to be sane, virtuous, happy. What with mothers and lovers, what with the prohibitions they were not conditioned to obey, what with the temptations and the lonely remorses, what with all the diseases and the endless isolating pain, what with the uncertainties and the poverty – they were forced to feel strongly. And feeling strongly (and strongly, what was more, in solitude, in hopelessly individual isolation), how could they be stable?”
[...]
“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude”
— Aldous Huxley (Brave New World)
#coronavirus #coronapandemic #coronahysteria #virushoax #theplague #2020 #modernsciencefraud #evolutionaryfairytales #fearpropaganda #newworldorderagenda #depopulationagenda #vaccineindustry #bigpharma #eugenics
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