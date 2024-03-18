Quitters Will Be The Ones That Perish In Survival Situations

Kind of a follow up to my previous video. American Journal vid with all the MSM soundbytes regarding Trump's bloodbath remark about the economy.https://banned.video/watch?id=65f88431961a5098049ce2f7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.