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State legislator who fled Vietnam schools a smug, smirking leftist about communism
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50 views • July 01, 2021
(Jun 25, 2021) Arizona State Rep. Daniel Hernandez argued on the Arizona House floor that "White Nationalism" is a greater threat to the U.S. than communism. Arizona State Rep. Quang Nguyen, who fled communism, brilliantly took him to task.
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