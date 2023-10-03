VIRTUE SIGNAL BACKFIRES! Migrant Gangs ROBBING RICH DEMOCRAT HOMES in Detroit Michigan!
186 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Black and White Network
Oct 2, 2023
Join this channel to get access to perks: / @blackandwhitenetwork
Keywords
sheriffmichigandetroitblack and white networkvirtue signal backfiresmigrant gangsrobbing rich democrat homesoakland county
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos