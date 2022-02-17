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FDA Insider Reveals Scheme to COVID-19 Vaccinate Americans Yearly for Perpetual Profit
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93 views • February 17, 2022
The Needle Nazis are in retreat. The director of America’s Centers for Disease and Control wants to give people a break from wearing masks. Rochelle Walensky said the CDC is reviewing its mandatory mask wearing guidance to states, cities, schools, and places of employment. She said the CDC may soon issue a revised policy.
Meanwhile, more state, provincial, and city governments in many nations have announced plans to end Covid-19 restrictions, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and vaccine passports. The Needle Nazi retreat comes at the same time Project Veritas released a video showing a high-level US Food and Drug Administration official boasting that President Biden plans to require all Americans to receive an annual Covid 19 vaccination so that it will keep the money flowing to the pharmaceutical companies.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/16/22
Meanwhile, more state, provincial, and city governments in many nations have announced plans to end Covid-19 restrictions, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and vaccine passports. The Needle Nazi retreat comes at the same time Project Veritas released a video showing a high-level US Food and Drug Administration official boasting that President Biden plans to require all Americans to receive an annual Covid 19 vaccination so that it will keep the money flowing to the pharmaceutical companies.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/16/22
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