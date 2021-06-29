Fight Night On The Tube | Truthers Remove Covid Train Stickers, And Get Abused By The Brainwashed

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I don't think the masked up 'normies' on the tube appreciated our activism efforts very much...More fool them!!! Join us for a very entertaining ride home.
(P.S. The clock on the body cam is 1hr slow)
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doLYWM_0-AI
Thoughts from the Edge of the Matrix
Sourced - OH MY GOD