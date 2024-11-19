Sweden's War Pamphlet - In Case of Crisis or War (Audio and Video English Version)

One message has been moved up from the middle of the booklet: “If Sweden is attacked by another country, we will never give up. All information to the effect that resistance is to cease is false.”

Included in the lists of items to be kept at home are long-life foods such as tins of beans, energy bars and pasta, and medicines including iodine tablets in case of a nuclear accident.

“In Case of Crisis or War” has been updated from six years ago because of what the government in Stockholm calls the worsening security situation, by which it means Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The booklet is also twice the size.

Millions of Swedes receive copies of a pamphlet advising the population how to prepare and cope in the event of war or another unexpected crisis.

