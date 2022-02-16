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Artur Pawlowski's family speaks to Rebel News as hundreds gather to support jailed pastor
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52 views • February 16, 2022
Help pay for Artur's legal fees ► http://www.SaveArtur.com
While Pastor Artur remains behind bars, hundreds of people gather daily at the Calgary Remand Centre to show support for Artur and for the Pawlowski family, who have been through so much over these last two years
FULL REPORT from Adam Soos ► https://rebelne.ws/3Lzt1P1
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuyf0h-artur-pawlowskis-family-speaks-to-rebel-news-as-hundreds-gather-to-support-.html
While Pastor Artur remains behind bars, hundreds of people gather daily at the Calgary Remand Centre to show support for Artur and for the Pawlowski family, who have been through so much over these last two years
FULL REPORT from Adam Soos ► https://rebelne.ws/3Lzt1P1
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuyf0h-artur-pawlowskis-family-speaks-to-rebel-news-as-hundreds-gather-to-support-.html
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