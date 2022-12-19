With China As Unstated Focus, U.S.-Africa Summit Begins in Washington

https://gnews.org/articles/597121
摘要：12/14/2022 Wion: U.S.-Africa summit kicks off in Washington. The United States warns that China and Russia are destabilizing Africa with their growing advances.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.