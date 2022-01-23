© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Terror-ist: Communist Jew Mass-Murderer, FELIX DZERZHINSKY ✡
Follow
1
Share
Report
68 views • January 23, 2022
Heinrich Heine wrote, “The deeds of the Jews are as little known to the world as their true nature.”
Felix Dzerzhinsky (1877–1926) used terror and torture as head of the Cheka to shore up communist rule in USSR.
Worse than Hitler: Communist Jew Mass-Murderer, Yagoda ✡ (Video)
https://rumble.com/vspiik-worse-than-hitler-communist-jew-mass-murderer-yagoda-.html
Recorded Jan. 23, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author.
“Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy” Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Felix Dzerzhinsky (1877–1926) used terror and torture as head of the Cheka to shore up communist rule in USSR.
Worse than Hitler: Communist Jew Mass-Murderer, Yagoda ✡ (Video)
https://rumble.com/vspiik-worse-than-hitler-communist-jew-mass-murderer-yagoda-.html
Recorded Jan. 23, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author.
“Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy” Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.