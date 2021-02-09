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My Business was Looted + Destroyed (The Dissolution of a Shared America)
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52 views • February 09, 2021
Today we discovered the extent that our business was damaged by thieves and those who willingly vandalized it.
And we did not even have it nearly as bad as those whose businesses were out right burnt to the ground by rioters over the summer protesting with Black Lives Matter and antifa. The problem is that there is unequal enforcement of the law, and it breeds resentment of the highest order.
As leftist strongholds like Portland, Seattle, and Los Angeles abdicate the responsibility of enforcing the law, while hammering down on the capital rioters, and using that as an excuse for mass surveillance through the United States, as we give up our civil liberties, The dissolution of America is taking place more and more as our share of values go by the wayside.
#looting #America #values
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And we did not even have it nearly as bad as those whose businesses were out right burnt to the ground by rioters over the summer protesting with Black Lives Matter and antifa. The problem is that there is unequal enforcement of the law, and it breeds resentment of the highest order.
As leftist strongholds like Portland, Seattle, and Los Angeles abdicate the responsibility of enforcing the law, while hammering down on the capital rioters, and using that as an excuse for mass surveillance through the United States, as we give up our civil liberties, The dissolution of America is taking place more and more as our share of values go by the wayside.
#looting #America #values
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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