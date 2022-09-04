Biden’s Death Warrant on American Freedom (EO 14067) - Bobby Piton Interview - MIA

I'm sharing this video from 'Man In American” with description from YouTube on August 24, 2022, below:

LIVE AT 2PM ET: On March 9, 2022, without the approval of Congress, the States, or the American people, Biden signed into law executive order 14067, the most treacherous act by a sitting president in the history of our nation. It opens the door to total government control over your bank accounts and purchases, surveillance of your entire life, and the ability to punish and silence you should you even dare to question or resist. They aren’t just coming for your guns. They’re coming for your money. And it’s already begun. Joining me today is mathematician and financial genius, Bobby Piton, to explain exactly what this means for Americans, and what we can still do to stop it.





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