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The doctor that doesn't believe in COVID-19
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73 views • July 17, 2020
Marshall Hodge, June 7, 2020
Dr. Andrew Kaufman lost his job recently because he refused to conform to the ideas that he didn't think were true about COVID-19. I sit down with Dr. Kaufman to discuss his perspective on what he thinks is actually going on with this current pandemic...
Marshall Hodge
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRM4TbB2yeI9Isa8PdRxgsw
Dr. Andrew Kaufman lost his job recently because he refused to conform to the ideas that he didn't think were true about COVID-19. I sit down with Dr. Kaufman to discuss his perspective on what he thinks is actually going on with this current pandemic...
Marshall Hodge
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRM4TbB2yeI9Isa8PdRxgsw
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