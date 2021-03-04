Mask Mandates Lifted Texas, Mississippi Why The Data Proves This is the RIGHT Decision

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Texas and Mississippi have officially ended mask mandates.It is a big step toward ending lockdowns across the country. Six other states appear to be headed in the same direction. Predictably, the White House is furious, claiming it will cause a resurgence of the virus.
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