See how forecasts come true

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20 views • October 16, 2021
On 5.05.21 Ivo Sasek prophesied: “Don't be mistaken, all you kneelers, who now let your-selves be vaccinated so fast, in order to be free again as fast as possible. (...) In the end, you will be the ones who have been deceived several times over. (...) and the promised freedom and normality will still not return to you. That's how it is! That's how it will be!"
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