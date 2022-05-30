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Author Katrina Cheshire Gives Spectacular Summer Reading List for Kids of All Ages
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16 views • May 30, 2022
Kids' brains are rapidly developing and the most important and retentive age is from birth to age five. Reading aloud to our children is critical for their brain development. However, due to the advancement in technology and easy access to digital devices, parents hardly spend time reading aloud to their children anymore. This summer, take a break with your children, grab a hammock, and read a good book. Author of Seller of Dreams, Katrina Cheshire shares some exciting book options that toddlers to teens will love. If you do a little vetting on the books that you give your children, it will help them develop a Biblical worldview. This will give your family a strong foundation built on God’s truth and instill the love of reading at a young age!


TAKEAWAYS

What your child reads when they are young will shape how they see the world

The dangers of children only using digital touch screens for reading

Katrina taught herself how to read at the age of four and recently wrote a novel

Katrina encourages parents to pre-screen books for inappropriate content before allowing their children to read them


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Only You Can Be You Book: https://amzn.to/3aaHmDy
I’m So Glad You Were Born Book: https://amzn.to/3wX29Dh
The Imagination Station Series: https://amzn.to/38sLFcC
The Wingfeather Saga: https://amzn.to/3M1LEKq
The Cooper Kids Series: https://amzn.to/3t4rZmC
Christian Heroes Series: https://amzn.to/3GvHzNp
Wars of the Realm Series: https://amzn.to/3lWt5gm
C.S. Lewis Books: https://amzn.to/3Gsknjn
The Chronicles of Narnia: https://amzn.to/3POIg96
Narnia Radio Theatre: https://amzn.to/3LZTlRx
Kingdom Tales Trilogy: https://amzn.to/3Gsfreg
Seller of Dreams Book: https://amzn.to/3NHTqdP
Summer Reading Blog: https://bit.ly/3NluWqC
Reading Is a Gift Blog: https://bit.ly/3MGk9Hs
Organization Statistics: https://bit.ly/3MERNgS
All Things Lovely Book: https://amzn.to/3wZuqrw

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Keywords
childrenamericagodkidschurchreadsummerauthorbooksdevelopmentsummertimechronicles of narniatina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showsummer readingkatrina cheshirekids brains
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