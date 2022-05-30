Author Katrina Cheshire Gives Spectacular Summer Reading List for Kids of All Ages

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TAKEAWAYS
What your child reads when they are young will shape how they see the world
The dangers of children only using digital touch screens for reading
Katrina taught herself how to read at the age of four and recently wrote a novel
Katrina encourages parents to pre-screen books for inappropriate content before allowing their children to read them
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