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900-mile Long Dragon in Africa Part 2 of 2
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131 views • April 23, 2021
This is from Mudfossil University on Youtube. He said it's free to share. I will update this section over the weekend. I checked for the link, the video is on Youtube. As a matter of fact, Roger Spurr thanked Youtube for not kicking him off their site. All colleges and universities are afraid of Roger's work and refuse to debate him because he's right on about 99-percent of his findings; which is pretty good. And, he had the DNA tested on two of his finds; DNA confirmed on 50-foot and 200-foot giants.
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