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Electroporation and 3rd strand of DNA (AUDIO)
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79 views • July 25, 2020
Electroporation:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electroporation
weird thing happen with the original material which was 2h29m20sec long now it shows 2h ... hmm messed up by YT ?
link to the video here:
"DNA Modification" - 7/23/20 by Anthony Patch
https://youtu.be/06rCqrLllQs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electroporation
weird thing happen with the original material which was 2h29m20sec long now it shows 2h ... hmm messed up by YT ?
link to the video here:
"DNA Modification" - 7/23/20 by Anthony Patch
https://youtu.be/06rCqrLllQs
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