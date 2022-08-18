The Inflation Reduction Farce

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‘Inflation Reduction Act’: A Classic Case Of Misinformation
* It will not reduce inflation.
* You will not believe what’s in this bill.
* More inflation and billions in far-left give-aways.
* The tax credits are really for Joe’s base.
* Electric car prices increase as much as tax credit.
* [Bidan]’s solution: take more money from Americans; target the middle class, not the rich; raise new IRS army to come after you.
Redpills:
“Maybe they are going to run him again because he doesn’t actually exist. He is merely a conduit through which they change America.”
“He’s just a mannequin.”
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-inflation-reduction-act-classic-case-misinformation
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 August 2022