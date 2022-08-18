The Inflation Reduction Farce

‘Inflation Reduction Act’: A Classic Case Of Misinformation

* It will not reduce inflation.

* You will not believe what’s in this bill.

* More inflation and billions in far-left give-aways.

* The tax credits are really for Joe’s base.

* Electric car prices increase as much as tax credit.

* [Bidan]’s solution: take more money from Americans; target the middle class, not the rich; raise new IRS army to come after you.





Redpills:

“Maybe they are going to run him again because he doesn’t actually exist. He is merely a conduit through which they change America.”

“He’s just a mannequin.”





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-inflation-reduction-act-classic-case-misinformation





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 August 2022



https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311023429112

