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SHOCKING REPORT: Israeli Funeral Directors are seeing a tenfold increase in deaths - Dr. Zelenko
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3924 views • March 08, 2022
As stated by Dr. Zelenko...
"These shots have destroyed the innate immune system... People who took two shots are worse than people who took one shot. Three - even worse... They've acquired an immune deficiency syndrome."
"They have AIDS"
"These shots have destroyed the innate immune system... People who took two shots are worse than people who took one shot. Three - even worse... They've acquired an immune deficiency syndrome."
"They have AIDS"
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