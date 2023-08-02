Create New Account
Dr. Judy Mikovits: Deadly 'Chinese' Bio-Lab?
Published 19 hours ago

‘Chinese’ Bio-Lab Busted By FBI

* At least 20 infectious pathogens have been found in an unlicensed biolab in California.

* Dr. Judy Mikovits joins us to discuss the lab and who is responsible for it.

* She believes the company behind the biolab is not Chinese.

* Why was it located next to a U.S. military base near Fresno CA?

* Dr. Mikovits says this is nothing new; and the samples in the lab came from Reno NV.

* This lab was storing cell lines that were isolated from people with various diseases.

* Forces within the American government are responsible for biolabs located across the nation.

* American taxpayer $ have been used to create pathogens that are released into the public — to make us lifelong customers of Big Pharma.

* The FBI likely raided the lab to cover up and control the narrative.


The Stew Peters Show | 2 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v346pft-mysterious-chinese-biolab-raided-by-fbi-deadly-pathogens-found-next-to-u.s..html

Keywords
cancerbig pharmacover-upautismvaccine injurygenocidedepopulationpopulation reductionbioweaponvaxadverse eventdemocideccpbiowarfarejabchicomjudy mikovitsbioterrorismcoronaviruscovidbiolabplandemicgain of functionbiological attackstew peters

