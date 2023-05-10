Create New Account
NYC Jury FINDS TRUMP GUILTY OF SEXUAL BATTERY, Not Rape. Trump Responded With Retaliatory Measures
Published 21 hours ago |
A New York jury has found the 45th President of the United States guilty of battery and the defamation of magazine writer E. Jean Carroll back in the 1990s. Trump has been labeling the allegations by the female journalist as politically motivated, and denied the charges, calling the advice columnist a liar. We hear from media commentator Steve Malzberg, who says the case is part of a wider effort to compromise the former US leader's 2024 election bid

source,

COURT FINDS TRUMP GUILTY OF SEXUAL BATTERY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaHaJ50EkqJs/?list=notifications&randomize=false

