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Biden blows off question from desperate restaurant owner | American Agenda on Newsmax
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240 views • July 24, 2021
At a 'disastrous' CNN town hall event, President Joe Biden seemed to not answer, and not even understand the premise of a question raised to him by a struggling restaurant owner. Newsmax's Heather Childers and talk radio host Rich Valdes discuss. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax
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