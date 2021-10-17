The Trumpsman Takes on Mass Murdering Media (Parody)

Lies, Deceit, Worldwide Slaughter Leads to Huge PayoffDemocrats’ push for $50,000-per-year journalist tax credit sparks GOP ‘media collusion’ accusationsSen. Ron Johnson argued the tax credit would create an improper relationship between the federal government and the nation’s leading media outlets. Such relationships, according to the Wisconsin Republican, could be exploited for propaganda purposes. “Not only is this proposal a grotesque waste of taxpayer money,” said Mr. Johnson, “it would be a dangerous precedent of government collusion with the media. Biden’s collusion with the press has already caused enough damage to freedom of speech and freedom of the press.” The tax credit would allow “local news” outlets to receive a quarterly tax credit, “equal to 50%” of a journalist’s wages up to a cap of $12,500-per-quarter. Overall, eligible outlets could receive as much as $50,000 annually per journalist in tax breaks through the program in its first year. In subsequent years, the credit would drop to 30% of a journalist’s wages per quarter.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/sep/16/democrats-push-50000-year-journalist-tax-credit-sp/Original video is here:The Trumpsman The Kingsman Parody