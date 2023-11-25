Create New Account
The Real Story of Democracy Manifest Guy.
channel image
Roobs Flyers
Published 21 hours ago

In October of 1991 a man was arrested by police at a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane, Qld, Australia 🇦🇺

His crime?

Eating a meal, a succulent Chinese meal.

Hear the real story from the man himself, Jack the Democracy Manifest Guy.

