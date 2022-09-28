Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Daniel Horowitz on ESG Scores and the biggest Pro-Life issue (and it isn't abortion) | Ep. 27
0 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

Highlighting the hot topics of the summer for you, Daniel Horowitz joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" for the Season 1 finale, to talk about everything from ESG Scores, to the pending shot approval for babies and what he is calling the biggest pro-life issue of our time (and he's not talking about abortion.) Hear all that and more in Episode 27. We will be back in the fall with Season 2! Subscribe to get our podcast when we return!


► Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conservative-review-with-daniel-horowitz/id1065050908


► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://faithfulfreedom.myshopify.com/


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 81d6a02220df334a


Keywords
usaepscores

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket