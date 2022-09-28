Daniel Horowitz on ESG Scores and the biggest Pro-Life issue (and it isn't abortion) | Ep. 27

Highlighting the hot topics of the summer for you, Daniel Horowitz joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" for the Season 1 finale, to talk about everything from ESG Scores, to the pending shot approval for babies and what he is calling the biggest pro-life issue of our time (and he's not talking about abortion.) Hear all that and more in Episode 27. We will be back in the fall with Season 2! Subscribe to get our podcast when we return!





