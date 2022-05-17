(Note. Poor video quality. Sound quality not great. Also is too dark)

What are the tools that God has given us to do good? What are the tools that God has given us to succeed spiritually?

In this short video we look at the I AM Consciousness. We look at Yahweh and its concurrents in Indic philosophy. We look at what this is, how we might experience it and how this can benefit us.

Yahweh or I Am Consciousness is a deep level of truth. One which we cannot go beyond in this reality we may find.