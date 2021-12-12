Imagine that you have the chance to earn a large sum of money by carefully following a set of instructions. There is just one problem, they are written in a language you cannot read. After searching around you find two translators who are willing to help you in this endeavor. The first will translate the words as directly as possible from the first language to yours. It will be up to you to read the result carefully and follow it.

The second translator will go one step further and render a translation which describes his best understanding of how the author wanted you to carry out the instructions. Written as a paraphrase, it will be easy to read and follow. There is just one catch, you have to trust that his understanding of how it should be done agrees with what the author intended, or you will fail and end up with nothing!

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1403.pdf

RLJ-1403 -- AUGUST 4, 2013

Deception in the End Times Part 2: Tampering with the Old Testament

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