Biden's stance on China and Indo-Pacific 'good news for Australia'

The Australian's Foreign Editor Greg Sheridan says President Joe Biden's policy on China and the Indo-Pacific has been "very good" - the Afghanistan military withdrawal will free up "resources" to bolster their Navy in the Indo-Pacific.



"The Biden administration has been very sensible- quite different from the second Obama administration," Mr Sheridan said.



"On the whole, it has continued Trump policy but I do think on China and the central challenge in the Indo-Pacific he and his whole administration... have been very good.



Mr Sheridan pointed to President Biden's efforts in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan to devote more resources to the Indo-Pacific.



"I even think that it's been very good that he's pulled out of Afghanistan and is trying to draw down in the middle-east - because if you're fighting a war in the middle-east you're never going to devote the resources you need in the Pacific.



"The US Navy has shrunk it's too small - can't do what we need it to do, so I think really Biden has been very good on China and the Indo-Pacific."