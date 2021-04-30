© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's stance on China and Indo-Pacific 'good news for Australia'
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 30, 2021
The Australian's Foreign Editor Greg Sheridan says President Joe Biden's policy on China and the Indo-Pacific has been "very good" - the Afghanistan military withdrawal will free up "resources" to bolster their Navy in the Indo-Pacific.
"The Biden administration has been very sensible- quite different from the second Obama administration," Mr Sheridan said.
"On the whole, it has continued Trump policy but I do think on China and the central challenge in the Indo-Pacific he and his whole administration... have been very good.
Mr Sheridan pointed to President Biden's efforts in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan to devote more resources to the Indo-Pacific.
"I even think that it's been very good that he's pulled out of Afghanistan and is trying to draw down in the middle-east - because if you're fighting a war in the middle-east you're never going to devote the resources you need in the Pacific.
"The US Navy has shrunk it's too small - can't do what we need it to do, so I think really Biden has been very good on China and the Indo-Pacific."
"The Biden administration has been very sensible- quite different from the second Obama administration," Mr Sheridan said.
"On the whole, it has continued Trump policy but I do think on China and the central challenge in the Indo-Pacific he and his whole administration... have been very good.
Mr Sheridan pointed to President Biden's efforts in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan to devote more resources to the Indo-Pacific.
"I even think that it's been very good that he's pulled out of Afghanistan and is trying to draw down in the middle-east - because if you're fighting a war in the middle-east you're never going to devote the resources you need in the Pacific.
"The US Navy has shrunk it's too small - can't do what we need it to do, so I think really Biden has been very good on China and the Indo-Pacific."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.